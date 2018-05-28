Shameful show

PTI leader Naeemul Haq lost his temper during a TV show and slapped PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz. Such shameful displays cannot be acceptable in any civilised society. In fact, even if we disagree with the opinion of another person, the latter should give his or her response in a decent manner and not resort to physical assault on his opponent. Naeemul Haq’s action did not extol the party’s image. In fact, it also hints at the level of intolerance in our society. If leaders will start voicing their intolerance publicly, how will they make an effort to free our society from intolerance and extremism?

It is the responsibility of our political leaders to demonstrate greater maturity in their conduct. All conflicts should be defused through dialogue. At this point when so many internal and external threats have plagued the country, it is imperative for political parties to promote unity and harmony in the country.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore