NAB paces probe into Punjab Companies Scandal

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has stepped up the probe into the Punjab Companies Scandal as on Friday it summoned Ali Jan Khan, secretary, Primary and Secondary Healthcare, for questioning.

The NAB Lahore is probing allegations of purchase of medicines at exorbitant rates through central contract in the Punjab Health Facilities Management Company. As per copy of the summon, available with The News, the bureau has directed Ali Jan Khan to appear before the combined investigation team by May 26 (today). The summon states that “the competent authority (NAB) has taken the cognizance of an offence committed by the management of the Punjab Health Facilities Management Company under the provisions of National Accountability Ordinance 1999. It states that the inquiry conducted so far has revealed that you (Ali Jan Khan) are in possession of information/ evidence which relates to the commission of said offence. So appear before the combine investigation team at 12 pm at the bureau’s office.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB is probing the alleged embezzlement of billions of rupees in 56 companies of Punjab including Punjab Health Facilities Management Company. The Punjab government had constituted 56 companies under guise of good governance and had registered them under Article-42 of Companies Ordinance 1984.

The apex court had taken a suo motu notice after the auditor general of Pakistan (AGP) had expressed his concern about the financial matters of nearly 51 public sector companies constituted by the Punjab PML-N government, suggesting stoppage of the practice of (quickly) giving them funds through SDAs (Special Drawing Allowance).

The NAB chairman had initiated an inquiry in November 2017 after receiving multiple public complaints of alleged corruption, irregularities, waste of public resources, absence of transparency in tendering various projects and regular audits, favoritism in appointments and inordinate delay in completion of different projects. These companies had allegedly signed several contracts with private firms and that too in an ambiguous manner and by bypassing competition rules.

Some of the prominent companies included Punjab Saaf Pani Company, Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company, Lahore Transport Company, Lahore Waste Management Company, Lahore Parking Company, Multan Cattle Market Management Company, Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Board and Waste Management Companies in various cities.