Sindh PA passes unanimous resolution against dismissal of 1,145 SBCA employees

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution against the dismissal of some 1,145 employees of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) posted all over the province.

Both the treasury and opposition lawmakers in the house supported the passage of the resolution, which was moved by an MPA of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, Dr Bahadur Khan Dahri.

PPP MPA Mir Nadir Ali Khan Magsi had initially raised the issue in the house. The lawmaker drew the attention of the chair towards the protest being held by the dismissed staffers of the SBCA outside the assembly building against inquiries that been held against them. “Are we supposed to snatch away employment of people towards the end of the tenure of this government,” Magsi questioned.

PPP’s Ghulam Qadir Chandio said that employees of the SBCA had been penalised for being Sindhi-speaking natives of the province.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that more than 1,100 employees had been recruited to the SBCA after the fulfilment of all the legal formalities and later in 2014 the government had regularised their service. But, now it has been learnt that the process had been initiated to dismiss these employees after conducting an inquiry.

He said a ministerial committee should be constituted to look into the complaints, if any, regarding educational qualifications of the concerned employees of SBCA who are under scrutiny. Khuhro said that the people who had been recruited in accordance with the rules and regulations should not be left jobless. “The government should look into the act of the local government secretary in this regard as we are against rendering people jobless,” said Khuhro.