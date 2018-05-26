Modi’s popularity as PM dips to 34%, Rahul’s rises to 24%

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi wave may have ebbed across India, but it is still powerful enough to ensure the Bharatiya Janata Party strongman another five years at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, Geo News reported.

Modi, if elections to the Lok Sabha were held today, would be the favourite to serve as India’s prime minister, a nationwide survey carried by CSDS-Lokniti for India Today TV has found.

Narendra Modi is the man for the prime minister’s office for 34 percent of those polled, according to the mood of the National Poll.

His personal popularity has dipped two percentage points since 2014 when he actually stormed into office on the back of a stupendous BJP victory in that year’s general election. But what is notable is that Modi for the first time has dropped below his favorability level of 2014 when he was the prime ministerial choice for 36 percent of the electorate.

On the other hand, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who recently suggested that he was open to serving as prime minister, is now the most preferred choice as prime minister for 24 percent of those polled.