May shows better moves than Jagger in earning MCC membership

LONDON: Theresa May, the Prime Minister, has been fast-tracked for membership of MCC. While Mick Jagger, the Rolling Stones frontman, is also an MCC member, it is understood he was obliged to spend longer on the waiting list. Both, it is understood, were fast-tracked up to a point, but May’s wait was understood to be measured in weeks.

May, is a well-known cricket lover. She visited Lord’s for the West Indies Test last summer and mentioned on the BBC’s Test Match Special her admiration for the former England batsman, Geoff Boycott, in particular his determination. It is understood she was nominated for membership by one former Prime Minister John Major and seconded by another, David Cameron. Both also enjoyed an accelerated membership process once they became PM.

Neither the former Labour leader Ed Miliband or the current one, Jeremy Corbyn, who are both understood to be cricket lovers, have applied for MCC membership. Miliband, like May, is an admirer of Boycott and famously said that, were he to become PM, he would recommend him for a knighthood. “The Prime Minister’s nomination for membership was considered in accordance with MCC’s Rules, which allow for a limited number of Candidates for membership to be elected out of turn,” an MCC spokesman said in an interview. “The MCC Committee elected Mrs May at its meeting at Lord’s last week.” “We are delighted to welcome the Prime Minister as a Member of MCC and look forward to seeing her at the Ground for many years to come,” MCC Club Chairman Gerald Corbett said. Jagger was also at Lord’s on Thursday and was also seen watching Ireland’s maiden Test against Pakistan in Dublin a couple of weeks ago. There are currently more than 230,000 people on the waiting list for MCC membership. It routinely takes around 20 years to quality for full membership.