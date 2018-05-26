Mayor inaugurates ‘Sasta Bazaar’ in Sector G-7

Islamabad : Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that edible items are not only being provided in large quantity but their availability at concessional rates is also being ensured so that residents of the Federal Capital could get maximum benefit from this facility during the month of Ramazan.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a ‘Sasta Bazaar’ being established by Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) at Sector G-7.

On this occasion, Chairmen of different Union Councils including Naeem Ali Gujar, Sradar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Raja Waheed-ul-Hassan, Chaudhry Allahditta, Chaudhry Munir Ashraf and Zaheer Shah and other local elected representatives, senior officers of the CDA and MCI were also present.

Mayor of Islamabad directed the concerned formations to ensure provision of quality edible items including fresh fruits and vegetables in these bazaars on concessional rates during the holy month of Ramazan.

He further directed the concerned officers to ensure the presence of relevant staff at the bazaars so that complaints of the consumers could be addressed on the spot.

He also directed to take consolidated steps to ensure provision of quality edible items at concessional rates to the residents at ‘sasta bazaars’ of the Federal Capital during the month of Ramazan.

He said that strict monitoring and constant vigilance would be ensured so that residents of the city could get maximum benefits from these bazaars.

He said that strict action would be taken against the elements involved in complaints regarding over charging and misbehaving with the consumers. He further directed to ensure the display of approved rate list at stalls of ‘sasta bazaars’.

Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz said that the prices of edible items particularly of fruits, vegetables and cold drinks are nominal as compared to the local market.