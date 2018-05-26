Unscheduled loadshedding leads to water shortage

Rawalpindi : With rising temperature, residents of the city are facing with increased and unannounced electricity loadshedding as well as low voltage supply followed by worst kind of water shortage. Water supply through water filtration plants is also disturbed due to unannounced loadshedding and low voltage.

Due to the low voltage in various areas of the city and cantonment including Morgha, Adiala Road, Tulsa Road, Bakramandi, Scheme-III, Jhanda Chichi, Rawat, PIA Colony, Chur, Dhamyal, Dhoke Syedan, Christian Colony, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Jan Colony, Gulistan Colony and several other localities are experiencing a shortage of water as tube-well operators have shut down the machines lest they develop faults.

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Raja Shaukat has admitted all fact and figures told ‘The News’ that they are trying to provide drinking water through supply lines and tankers. “But, we are facing difficulties due to unannounced electricity loadshedding. We have electric motors which could not function without electricity,” he said.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) official spokesman Raja Asim Nazir said that consumers in some of areas were facing forced loadshedding. More than 60 per cent feeders are already exempted from loadshedding here in Rawalpindi and Islamabad areas, he claimed. He also said that low voltage and tripping in some of areas was due to severe hot weather.

The residents of affected localities said that electricity and water are the two major requirements during Ramazan. All claims regarding to ending loadshedding proved nothing as we are facing 4 to 6 hours and some of areas 8 hours loadshedding in several areas even during Ramazan, they denounced.