Full bench to hear petition against Nawaz, Abbasi

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court full bench will start hearing next week a petition seeking action against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif for trying to defame the state institutions and also Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for disclosing minutes of National Security Council’s meeting to the former premier.

A local citizen filed the petition through Advocate Azhar Siddique pleading that the disqualified premier on May 11, 2018 during his interview to an English Daily delivered a statement that “those who attacked a hotel in Mumbai were actually belonged to Pakistan”. She said the statement of Sharif, a three times prime minister of Pakistan, against our state, which could be used to adhere to the enemies of our nation by giving them aid and comfort in protection from our laws.

The petitioner contended that a meeting of the National Security Council held to discuss ‘misleading’ media statement of disqualified prime minister and after the meeting Prime Minister Abbasi met Sharif and conveyed to him the concerns of the military leadership. She said the act of the prime minister is a clear violation of his oath as he is bound not to allow his personal interest to influence his official conduct.

She pleaded that the disqualified premier committed sedition by rejecting the statement of the National Security of Council and is liable for an action as directed in Constitution as well as in Pakistan Penal Code. The petitioner asked the court to take stern action against Nawaz Sharif for trying to defame the state and state institutions through anti-state interviews and also against the Pemra for allowing broadcasting of the stuff. She also sought action against Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for violating his oath by disclosing the minutes of NSC meeting and details to disqualified ex-prime minister. A full bench headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would take up the petition on Tuesday.