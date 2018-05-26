Bierhoff welcomes real-time data for coaches at World Cup

BERLIN: The first ever use of tablet computers delivering real-time player data to coaches during World Cup matches next month is a useful tool that will make teams more flexible, Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff said on Friday.

World football’s governing body FIFA earlier this month approved the use of two statistic tablets for coaching staff and communicating data directly with the bench at next month’s tournament in Russia.

“I welcome the use of tablets for coaches at the World Cup,” Bierhoff told reporters at the world champions’ training camp in northern Italy.“There are many more options available such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, things that are not necessarily well heard within football but will be part of the future.

“FIFA’s plan is that each team is offered two devices; one for a team analyst observing the match from the stands and another for the coaching team on the bench.Cameras then track the positional data of players and the ball and the information can be shared between the analyst and the bench during the game.The introduction of tablets at the World Cup comes long after other sports, such as American football and rugby, have allowed the use of technology during coaching.