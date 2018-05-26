Geeta shortlists 15 marriage proposals

INDORE: Deaf and mute Geeta on Wednesday shortlisted 15 marriage proposals and put up a condition that the groom will have to take a vow during the marriage ceremony to help in the search for her parents, reported foreign media.



Geeta, who was brought from Pakistan after she wandered into the foreign country 14 years ago, sifted through 26 proposals of suitable matches shortlisted by ministry of foreign affairs. “At the time of short-listing bio-data of the candidates, who have responded to a matrimonial ad, she said her first condition is that prospective groom will have to take a vow during the marriage to help in search for her parents,” sign language expert Gyanendra Purohit said.

“Out of 15 candidates shortlisted by Geeta, seven are deaf and mute while one is disabled from leg. Remaining seven candidates don’t have any disability. These candidates are mostly from MP, UP, Gujarat and Rajasthan. They are involved in jobs like - IT professional and businessmen,” Purohit, who worked as interpreter for Geeta during her initial days back in India, said.

An author from Gujarat is among the 15 shortlisted candidates, who is writing a book on life of a disabled girl. Purohit said, Geeta has put up a condition for shortlisted candidates without disability to complete a diploma course in sign-language before marrying her.

“We will also seek police verification report of the shortlisted candidates,” said sign-language expert, adding that all 15 bio-data will be sent to the ministry for taking their consent. Purohit said that during a recent meeting of Geeta and Sushma Swaraj in Delhi, the deaf-mute girl had expressed her wish to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.