Shahbaz, Mehmood discuss Punjab caretaker CM

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Mehmood-ur-Rasheed met Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Friday, as they discussed the appointment of a caretaker chief minister.

Speaker Rana Iqbal, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and Deputy Opposition Leader Sardar Sibtain Khan were also present on the occasion. Talking to media after the meeting, Mehmood said both sides had proposed two names for the slot, adding that the consultation process would continue till Monday, but he could not disclose the names at the current stage.

Responding to a query, he said the first round of meeting remained inconclusive, but hoped that the nation should be ready for a surprise. He added that the opposition agreed on one name proposed by the ruling party, while Shahbaz also liked one of names proposed by them.