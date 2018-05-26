German business confidence halts slide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Frankfurt: Confidence among German business leaders held steady in May after months of erosion, a regular survey showed Friday, although doubts remained over the outlook for the world economy.
The Munich-based Ifo institute reported a reading of 102.2 in its monthly barometer, the same level as April after five slips in a row.
"The German economy is performing well in a difficult international situation," Ifo president Clemens Fuest said in a statement.
Business leaders were slightly more confident about the present economic situation, the survey showed, but a little less optimistic about the future for Europe´s largest economy.
Fears have mounted for Germany, the motor of the 19-nation eurozone, as growth and confidence indicators fell off in recent months and fears of a trade conflict with the United States grew.
That danger is far from dispelled, with US President Donald Trump threatening this week to slap a border tax on car imports -- which would hurt Germany´s auto-heavy economy.
And a June 1 deadline is approaching for Trump to decide whether to permanently exempt EU steel and aluminium imports from tariffs.
Failure to do so could trigger a tit-for-tat spiral of retaliation that would further sap growth, observers warn.
