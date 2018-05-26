Sat May 26, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2018

Firoz appointed TDAP board member

KARACHI: Renowned businessman Gulzar Firoz has been appointed as member of the board of directors of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) from the private sector, a statement said on Friday.

Earlier, Firoz has served as chairman of the Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA), vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and chairman of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati), it added.

