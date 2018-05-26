Firoz appointed TDAP board member

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Renowned businessman Gulzar Firoz has been appointed as member of the board of directors of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) from the private sector, a statement said on Friday.
Earlier, Firoz has served as chairman of the Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA), vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and chairman of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati), it added.
