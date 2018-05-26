Sat May 26, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2018

FIA okays probes into bank frauds

The Zonal Board meeting of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was held at the Karachi office on Friday wherein inquiries related to unlawful appointments and other departments in National Bank of Pakistan were finalised.

In the meeting, several cases pending at the FIA Commercial Bank Circle, Karachi were discussed in detail. The board gave approval to conducting in-depth inquiries on complaints about unlawful appointments in National Bank of Pakistan, misappropriation of Rs2,000,000 from the account of a complainant, bank transactions through fake signatures, opening of fake bank accounts in the name of complainants and availing auto-finance facilities and unauthorised withdrawal of funds through ATM skimming.

A spokesman for the FIA Sindh said that the meeting was attended by the additional director law, the additional director admin, the deputy director complaint, the acting deputy directory crime, officials of the FIA Commercial Bank Circle, Karachi, and the investigating officers. Further investigations are underway.

