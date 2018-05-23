Bangladesh hire Kirsten to find new coach

DHAKA: South African great Gary Kirsten, who coached India to World Cup success, said Tuesday he is helping rudderless Bangladesh quickly to find a coach ahead of a looming tour.

Bangladesh have not had a coach since Sri Lankan Chandika Hathurusingha stepped down in October after a successful three-year stint.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed Kirsten as a consultant to help find a coach before a tour of the West Indies in July and August.

Kirsten arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday and has already met players, BCB officials, selectors and local coaches.

“I know Chandika did a great job with the team. I just want to understand what that was about and what made the team do well in that time,” said Kirsten, 50.

“Hopefully in a couple of weeks I will have someone in place to take the team forward.”

Under Hathurusingha, Bangladesh reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2015 and the Champions Trophy semi-finals in England last year.

Bangladesh also won One-Day series against Pakistan, India and South Africa and defeated Sri Lanka, England and Australia in Tests.

Kirsten, who represented South Africa in 101 Tests and 185 One-Day Internationals before coaching the Proteas and India, said he could remain linked to Bangladesh “through to the World Cup” in England next year.