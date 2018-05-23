CPEC unites Federation of Pakistan: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed has said that CPEC is a unique feature of Pakistan China friendship that all political forces, the government and parliament, the armed forces and civil society were united on this one issue. He said the balance of economic and political power is shifting from the West to the East and China is a pillar of the Asian Century.

He said this while heading delegation of Senate Foreign Affairs Committee held a detailed and substantive dialogue with their counterpart Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). The meeting was held at the Parliament House and attended by the Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Yao Jing as well as the Director General (China), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms Ayesha Ali, says a press release.

Warmly welcoming the Chinese delegation, Mushahid said that Pakistan and China have a strategic relationship based on a track record of supporting each other on their respective “core interests”. He said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the centre piece of Pakistan-China friendship and he lauded the Belt and Road Initiative of President Xi Jinping as the biggest diplomatic and developmental initiative of 21st century.

The Chinese delegation led by Kong Quan, said that they all feel at home on coming to Pakistan and the Chinese government and people as well as the parliament strongly support Pakistan in their efforts to protect its independence and build a strong economy relying on their talented manpower. He said that China would continue to support CPEC including strengthen cooperation with the youth as well as strengthen Pakistan’s industrial and manufacturing base. He also urged the need for parliamentary diplomacy between the parliamentarians of Pakistan and China.

There was a very positive interactive discussion between the parliamentarians of both sides who represented the media, diplomacy and the business sectors.

From the Pakistan side, active interventions were made by Senator Sherry Rehman, Leader of Opposition, who urged a greater role for youth in CPEC and leveraging the relationship strategically, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, who spoke of women’s participation, Senator Mian Ateeq sho urged the need for closer business interaction between the two countries’ business to business relations, plus the need for technology transfer, Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar, urged the need for youth of Balochistan to get dividends from CPEC.