Any Pak comment for peace welcomed: Indian minister

NEW DELHI: Any comment from Islamabad calling for peace between the two countries will be taken seriously by India, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Tuesday in the backdrop of Pakistan Army chief favouring talks to resolve lingering disputes, Indian media reported.

The minister also said the armed forces will "fully honour" the government's decision not to launch any operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramazan.

"Any comment on wanting peace will definitely be taken seriously," Sitharaman told reporters on the sidelines of an event when asked about Pakistan Army's recent indication of supporting peaceful resolution of disputes between the two countries through talks.

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had said last month that a peaceful resolution of disputes, including Kashmir, would be possible through talks between the two countries.

His comments came amid the impression, persisting for decades, that the Pakistan Army was not supportive of talks with India.

Asked whether India would stick to its decision not to launch any operation in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramazan, Sitharaman said the armed forces will abide by what was announced by the Centre.

“We shall fully honour the policy which the Home Ministry on behalf of the government of India announced. The policy has clearly laid out how it is going to pan out and we shall abide by everything that was announced,” Sitharaman said on the sidelines of a seminar on artificial intelligence.

Speaking at the seminar, she underlined the need for incorporating AI applications in the Army, Navy and the Air Force.

She said AI can also be utilised in checking chemical, biological and nuclear weapons as well as keeping a vigil on outer space.