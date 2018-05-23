Wed May 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

A
APP
May 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shopkeeper killed in Quetta

Shopkeeper killed in Quetta

QUETTA: Unknown armed men shot dead a shopkeeper at Jatak Stop area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Mirza Khan resident of Kuchlak was present at his mobile shop when armed assailants came there and opened fire at him and fled away from the scene. As a result, he received multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities. Police registered a case and started investigation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar