PML-N to form govt in Centre, Punjab and KP: Hamza

LAHORE: Member National Assembly and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Hamza Sharif has said that after the 2018 general election, the PML-N will not only form its government in Punjab and Centre but also in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He was talking to Ex-Member Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Bhindar from NA-99, who called on him here Tuesday and announced his unconditional and full support for the PML-N and expressed his faith in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif. Hamza said people would again accord their mandate to the PML-N in the general elections 2018, and it would carry out uniform development in all the provinces. He said that during the last five years, the PML-N had served the nation and the country with honesty, worked hard and no stone had been left unturned to make the country progressive. He said that performance of the Punjab government had been acknowledged by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and impartial surveys proved that Shahbaz Sharif had led among all provincial chiefs with his untiring efforts. Minister Local Government Manshaullah Butt, MPAs Chaudhry Mohammad Iqbal Gujjar, Qaiser Iqbal Sindhu and Chaudhry Rana Akhtar were also present on this occasion.