Elected representatives repose confidence in Shahbaz

LAHORE: Assembly members, local government representatives and party leaders called on PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and reposed their full confidence in his leadership.

Talking on the occasion, Shahbaz said the mega projects of Punjab had become the role model for other provinces. The southern Punjab was far ahead to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces with regard to education and healthcare facilities, he added. He said the PML-N government had worked day and night for the development of southern Punjab, while others wasted their time on empty slogans. “In fact, PML-N has practically worked for developing the southern Punjab. If an opportunity is accorded after the next elections, new institutions will be developed in southern Punjab to further develop it,” said Shahbaz. District Council Khanewal Chairman Raza Sargana said Shahbaz had introduced a real revolution for the development of southern Punjab. He said setting up new schools and hospitals in rural areas of Khanewal district is the remarkable achievement of the PML-N government. They said Punjab had been bestowed genuine leadership in shape of Shahbaz Those who met with the chief minister also included Haji Ghulam Jaffar Sargana and Hamad Mirani. On the other hand, Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of the murder of a brick-kiln woman worker in Pakpattan district and sought a report from the IG Police.