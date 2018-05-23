Indian police kill 12 copper plant protestors

NEW DELHI: Indian police on Tuesday killed 12 demonstrators after opening fire on thousands of people demanding the closure of a copper factory due to pollution concerns, a police officer said.Protesters rampaged for hours in the southern state of Tamil Nadu calling for the closure of the plant owned by British-based mining giant Vedanta Resources. “We have confirmation of 12 people being killed in police firing. We fear the toll may rise,” the officer told AFP from the state capital Chennai.