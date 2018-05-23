Ex-IG’s arguments sought in Model Town case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought arguments of former Inspector General Police, Punjab, Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera on petitions about the proceedings of the trial court in Model Town killings case.

A full bench headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the order after the PAT’s counsel concluded his arguments in the case. Justice Sardar Muhammad Naeem and Justice Aalia Neelum were the other members of the bench.

During the proceedings, the PAT’s counsel said that the Model Town killing case was not an ordinary case. He said it was about the government machinery. The barriers outside the Minhajul Quran Secretariat were put there on the court orders, so how these barriers could be removed, the counsel said.

Former IGP Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera and PAT’s leaders had moved the petitions about the trial of the Model Town incident wherein 12 respondents, including the former PM Nawaz Sharif, Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah were excluded. The former police chief had also challenged his trial before the court.

The court adjourned further hearing until today (Wednesday), with directions to the counsel of former IGP to come up with more arguments. Meanwhile, in contempt petition against cane commissioner, the Lahore High Court issued notice and sought reply. A local citizen had moved the court that despite the clear order of the court they had not been paid their dues which he said was equal to the contempt of court.