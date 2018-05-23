PTI demands investigation into LDA Plaza fire

LAHORE: PTI has appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan to order probe into an Lahore Development Authority Plaza fire which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and caused elimination of official record.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Shafqat Mehmood, MNA from NA-126 and Chairman PTI Anti-Corruption Committee, said the fire in the LDA plaza a few years ago caused loss of record of LDA.

The PTI leader said 27 people lost their lives in the LDA plaza fire whereas after the sad incident, the plaza was allegedly torched again to tamper with the record of Lahore Development Authority plots. He said the last fire erupted in LDA plaza was on May 9, 2013, just a couple of days before the 2013 general elections but the matter was still not inquired.

The PTI MNA alleged that the LDA plots distributed in Johar Town was a big scam as even the land which was allocated for widows, playgrounds, masques were distributed unlawfully. Besides, he said these plots had been sealed for nearly six times, alleging that the Sharif Family had always done politics while using the state resources.

Sajid Warraich, another speaker of the press conference, told the media that he was the eyewitness to the entire incident and to the fact how the official record was wasted on purpose.

The PTI leadership on the occasion appealed to CJP to order probe into the fire incidents at LDA plaza. To a question regarding the caretaker prime minister, Shafqat Mehmood said the decision in this regard was expected shortly. However, if consensus wasn’t developed, the mater would be referred to the Parliamentary Committee and even if it wasn’t able to decide, Election Commission would have a final say over it.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Christian Party Chairman Yaqoob Pal on Tuesday announced his support to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf in the upcoming general elections. In a meeting with PTI MPA Shoaib Siddiqi, aqoob Pal along with his supporters expressed complete trust in the leadership of Imran Khan and vowed to stand by him. PCP activists also staged a rally in Gulberg in support of the PTI.