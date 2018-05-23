Youth murdered over minor issue in Nishtar Colony

LAHORE: A youth was killed by his colleague in the Nishtar Colony area following a minor issue on Tuesday.

Victim Imtiaz hailed from Mansehra and worked here in a local factory. On the day of the incident, the accused identified as Shahzeb, a colleague of the victim, got infuriated when the victim forbade him from drinking water directly from a jug. Later, he allegedly badly injured Imtaiz with an iron rode and escaped from the scene. The victim was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have removed the body to morgue and registered a murder case against Shahzeb. Remains of missing man found: A human remains was found in the Kahna police jurisdiction on Tuesday.

Locals informed police that they had spotted human remains. These were of a man. These were the remains of one Amjad who had gone missing some time back, police said, adding that the victim’s brother, Arshad, had also identified the remains through his clothes. Police have sent the remains to mortuary.

Man injured in cylinder blast: A man suffered injuries when a cylinder exploded in a shop at Fortress Stadium on Tuesday. Police said that the cylinder blast occurred in the shop. Rescue and emergency teams rushed to the spot and shifted an injured man to hospital where his condition was stated to be precarious.

The windows of nearby shops were shattered as a result of the blast. The explosion created panic in the area as people came out of their places to know what had happened. Two injured: Two persons were injured after a scaffolding at a housing construction site at Babu Sabu on Bund Road collapsed on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the scaffolding at the site of the under-construction residential building came loose triggering its collapse from the level of the first floor. As a result, the victims sustained injuries. They were admitted to hopsital.

The developer suspected human error could have led to the accident. Eyewitnesses said that workers had climbed the scaffolding when all of a sudden, the earth around the scaffolding came loose and the structure collapsed.

accidents: Total 810 road accidents were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 from all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Seven people were killed and 555 baldy injured in the road accidents. The injured were removed to hospitals. However, some 351 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were given first aid by the emergency medical teams.