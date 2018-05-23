Wed May 23, 2018
May 23, 2018

Marine threat

A large number of fish have been found dead in River Chitral. Peculiar spots are visible on the dead fish’s skin. People have also have found the remains of chemicals and emptied bottles of medicines near the river bed, which might have been dumped into the river causing the death of precious marine life. Residents who live in proximity to the river dump their wastes into it putting the marine life in great jeopardy.

It is obvious from the recent incident that the contamination of the river has remained unheeded. Aquatic animals are a source of rich food for a large number of people. The increasing pollutants will also make them unsafe for human consumption. The district administration must take action against those who are contaminating the river with impunity.

Khalid Pervaiz Raza

Chitral

