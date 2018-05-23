Beware the deadly wave

In 2015, the lethal combination of Ramazan and the heatwave has resulted in the death of around 1000 people in Karachi. Since then, environmental experts have been taking steps to tackle this extreme weather. According to these experts, the major cause of this extreme rise in temperature is rapid deforestation in the city. Karachi once had a large number of parks and nurseries everywhere in the city.

However, over the years, all parks and gardens were turned into multi-storey buildings. This year, heatwaves in Ramazan have also taken a toll on the lives of residents. It now rests with the government to take effective actions to deal with the challenge and prevent people from contracting heatstroke.

Abdur Rehman Khan

Karachi