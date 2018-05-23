Fallen peaches

Of the 180,000 tonnes of peaches grown in the Swat Valley, almost 40 percent go to waste. This is due to the dearth of storage and processing facilities in the region. The provincial and federal governments should immediately address this issue and provide assistance to farmers on a priority basis. Efforts must also be taken to minimise losses.

Around 180,000 tonnes can fetch a considerable amount of foreign exchange if proper care is taken while exporting it. The same facilities should be provided for mango and kinoo products to prevent waste. The Ministry of Agriculture and Commerce must provide funds to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government so that required facilities can be set up on priority.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt