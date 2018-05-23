IHS Markit to buy Ipreo in $1.86bln deal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAN FRANCISCO: Data firm IHS Markit Ltd said on Monday it will buy Ipreo from private equity funds Blackstone Group LP and Goldman Sachs Group Inc for $1.86 billion to expand its financial services operations.
IHS, whose diverse set of businesses range from selling data on automotive and technology industries to publishing Jane´s Defence Weekly, said the deal will be funded through debt financing from HSBC.
The deal is a windfall for the buyout arm of Blackstone and Goldman Sachs, which acquired Ipreo from KKR & Co LP in April 2014 for about $975 million.
The valuation of Ipreo, whose products are used by investment bankers working on new stock market listings, has quadrupled since 2011 when KKR took over Ipreo in a $425 million deal.
IHS Markit said it found Ipreo´s alternative investment business, which includes private equity, hedge funds, real estate and commodities, a fast-growing sector.
"Alternative segment is very attractive to us and over $10 trillion of assets under management invested in alternatives and the sector continues to show strong growth, expected to reach over $20 trillion by 2025," said senior executive Adam Kansler, in a conference call with analysts.
SAN FRANCISCO: Data firm IHS Markit Ltd said on Monday it will buy Ipreo from private equity funds Blackstone Group LP and Goldman Sachs Group Inc for $1.86 billion to expand its financial services operations.
IHS, whose diverse set of businesses range from selling data on automotive and technology industries to publishing Jane´s Defence Weekly, said the deal will be funded through debt financing from HSBC.
The deal is a windfall for the buyout arm of Blackstone and Goldman Sachs, which acquired Ipreo from KKR & Co LP in April 2014 for about $975 million.
The valuation of Ipreo, whose products are used by investment bankers working on new stock market listings, has quadrupled since 2011 when KKR took over Ipreo in a $425 million deal.
IHS Markit said it found Ipreo´s alternative investment business, which includes private equity, hedge funds, real estate and commodities, a fast-growing sector.
"Alternative segment is very attractive to us and over $10 trillion of assets under management invested in alternatives and the sector continues to show strong growth, expected to reach over $20 trillion by 2025," said senior executive Adam Kansler, in a conference call with analysts.
Comments