Singapore : London copper rose for a second session on Tuesday and the market in Shanghai hit a one-week high, with prices underpinned as the chance of a U.S.-China trade war appeared to fade.
Shanghai lead futures jumped 3.6 percent to their highest since October, tracking last session´s gains on the London Metal Exchange. Three-month copper on the LME had risen 0.1 percent to $6,889 a tonne by 0133 GMT. The most-traded contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.3 percent to 51,460 yuan ($8,074.06) a tonne. Washington and Beijing both claimed victory on Monday as the world´s two largest economies stepped back from the brink of a global trade war and agreed to hold further talks to boost U.S. exports to China. China´s economy will likely expand by around 6.7 percent in the second quarter this year, the State Information Center said on Saturday.
