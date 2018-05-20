Punjab, Nadra sign contract extension of arms license

LAHORE: Government of Punjab and Nadra sign contract extension of Punjab Arms License(2018-2020). The contract extension was signed by Chairman Nadra Usman Mobin and Add: Chief Secretary Home Punjab Maj Azam Suleman in Lahore Saturday.

Computerisation of all Arms Licenses of Punjab was extended for another 3 years till 2020 as the initial contract of three years which expired in 2017. During 2014 and 2017, Nadra established 36 dedicated registration centres in each districts of Punjab, 191 facilitation counters at NRCs, dedicated mobile registration vans (MRVs) and dedicated centre for companies and institutions.

It is pertinent to mention that during last three years Nadra, under contract, has registered and computerised 89.74 percent of total licenses issued in the province. Of which Nadra registered 852,115 individual licenses, 15572 licenses of institutions and 29685 licenses of security companies.

The salient features of contract are that Nadra will provide are Smart Card based end-to-end solution, revalidation of individual licenses, securities companies and institutions licences, new licenses issuance system, integration of bank for electronic fee collection, call centre facilitation, verification services for law enforcement agencies, arms dealers, Armorers & Manufacturers Computerisation for better control & management and allied services.