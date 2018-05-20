APHC leaders stage sit-in against Modi at Diplomatic Enclave

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Kashmir on Saturday staged sit-in against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) to show indignation at persecution of Kashmiris that had entered a new phase after Modi came into power.

APHC leaders, including Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Faiz Naqshbandi, Yousaf Nasim and Mir Tahir Masood were part of the sit-in before the Diplomatic Enclave. They said the Modi’s visit was being marked by observing a black day across IHK.

It was noted that following the martyrdom of Burhan Wani, freedom struggle had entered a crucial phase as Indian forces had adopted new machinations that included massive use of pallet guns and the diabolic incidents of rape of had increased alarmingly.

Media reports suggested that the Indian security forces are resorting to arrests of even school and college students, who are kept at interrogations centres and subjected to torture.

APHC leaders pointed out that eversince Modi had developed closer relationship with American leadership and Israel, Indian government had opted for new horrifying patterns to crush the freedom fighters and did not spare civilians, irrespective of age and sex.

They participants of the sit-in protest offered fateha for the martyrs of on-going wave of unprecedented violence in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestine. They called on the international community to come out of the state of indifference and play its overdue part in bringing normalcy and peace in Occupied Kashmir and Palestine and ending occupation of their lands.

“The Ummah is closely watching the conduct of the international community, which acted promptly, along with the world bodies with regards to the East Timor and South Sudan, which concerned mainly non-Muslims but here with majority population Muslims both in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestine, they are looking the other way,” commented Tahir Masood while talking to The News. The United Nations and the world community, he emphasised should push for a just solution of these two oldest issues, relating to the Muslims.