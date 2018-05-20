Dir police take control of army checkpost

TIMERGARA: The Pakistan Army on Saturday handed over Islam Darra checkpost in Maidan, Lower Dir district, to the civil administration.

In this connection, a special ceremony was held where Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Said Gul, Col Muhammad Yaseen Anjum, in-charge Maidan battalion, Deputy Superintendent of Police

(DSP) Headquarters Fakhr-e-Alam, DSP Jandool Bakht Jamal and a large number of local government representatives and local elders were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Col Muhammad Yaseen Anjum said that after complete restoration of peace in the area, the army had been able to gradually hand over security-related responsibilities to police force as per government policy.

“Alhamdulillah! This became possible with all-out support of local people and public representatives today,” Col Yaseen said, adding that the security forces would coordinate with police force to maintain lasting peace in the area.

The Islam Darra checkpost was one of the several posts established by the army at the entry point to Maidan in 2008.