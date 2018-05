Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib, wife hit out at media, police

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's scandal-hit former leader Najib Razak and his wife hit out at the media and police on Saturday, after investigators seeking evidence of corruption were filmed seizing box loads of jewellery, luxury handbags and cash.

Following a surprise victory in an election on May 9, the new government led by Mahathir Mohamad has opened investigations into how billions of dollars disappeared from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a state fund founded by Najib.

Najib, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, have been barred from leaving the country.

Items seized by police from Najib's residence and other locations linked to the couple included 284 boxes of designer handbags, including prized Birkin handbags from Hermes.

Dozens of the luxury bags were filled with cash and jewellery. Najib's lawyer, Harpal Singh Grewal, told reporters waiting outside the house that the former prime minister and his family were "really very unhappy" that police had confiscated clothes and shoes belonging to his children.

"No attempt was made to verify whether these dresses, shoes, babies clothes and all had anything to do with the investigations which are ongoing," he said. In a separate statement, Grewal said the raid was carried out in a "cavalier and irresponsible manner".

"The police personnel helped themselves to food and chocolates in the refrigerator and further demanded that the meals be prepared for them," he said, adding that Najib will continue to cooperate with authorities. A police spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment.

Television and press reports of police carting away the former first family's personal belongings raised objections from Najib´s wife.

"It is our hope that the authorities would observe the rule of law and due process, to avoid a premature public trial," Rosmah´s lawyers, Valen, Oh and Partners, said in a statement on her behalf.

"Enforcement agencies should not be feeding social media trolls, but observe and uphold strict professionalism at all times," it added.

At least six countries, including the United States, are investigating the multi-billion dollar scandal linked to 1MDB.

Najib has been instructed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to make his statement at its headquarters on Tuesday in relation to their probe on SRC International, MACC's deputy chief commissioner, Azam Baki said in a statement on Saturday night.