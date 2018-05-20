IWA donates sewing machines

Islamabad : Chairperson of Indonesian Women Association (IWA) Rita Berlinia Amri paid a visit to Mashal Model School located in Bari Imam to distribute sewing machines and food items among the destitute women and children, says a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that as a responsible member of the society we should remember and generously support women, children and families who may be devoid of comfort, security and care. She said that visits to charitable or humanitarian organisations inspire you to perform virtuous deeds and motivating others entitles you to the same reward as theirs.

IWA chairperson said that at the advent of the blessed month of Ramazan she wanted to invite attention of the affluent towards the under privileged women and the street children. She expressed hope that her visit will motivate others as well to contribute their bit to help the under privileged women and children to help arise them as respectable and self-reliant human beings in the society. She admired Mashal Model School for empowering the destitute women through life skills and free education.

She said that the services of the individuals and the institutions like Mashal needed to be recognised and highlighted as they were making a difference by protecting women and children from the horrors of kidnapping, trafficking and abuses.