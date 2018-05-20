Another fire erupts at wedding hall of hotel

LAHORE: Another fire at the banquet hall of a five-star hotel, situated on The Mall road, reduced valuables worth lakhs of rupees to ashes on Saturday.

It was the second fire incident in the hotel in as many days. However, no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported.

Rescue 1122 officials said the fire erupted at the hall apparently due to short-circuiting. Huge flames and thick smoke was seen billowed out of the hall. Guests and employees saved their lives by rushing out of the hotel.

The fire was contained by the fire-fighters before in could spread to other parts of the hotel.

Man, sister shot at, injured: A man and his sister were shot at and injured by their elder brother over a domestic dispute in the Factory Area police precincts on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Asif, 28, and Mehwish, 26. They were shifted to an area hospital for treatment. The accused, Khalid Pervez, fled the scene.

Girl rescued: Baghbanpura police have recovered a 15-year-old girl, who was being held and tortured by her step mother. Police arrested the accused woman, the victim’s paternal uncle and father. The accused woman used to tie the victim with chains and after torture used to sprinkle peppers at her wounds. Further investigation is under way.

Minor killed in accident: A seven-year-old boy was hit to death by a speeding vehicle in Kahna police area on Saturday.

The victim’s family held a protest demonstration on Ferozpur Road by blocking the traffic. The victim was identified as Faizan. The accused driver fled the scene. Police have taken the vehicle into custody.