Sun May 20, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2018

MMA elects office-bearers for Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) has started setting up the district bodies of the alliance as Sabir Hussain Awan was elected president and Qari Mohammad Asim Sami general secretary of the Peshawar chapter on Saturday.

A meeting was held on Saturday with MMA provincial general secretary Abdul Wasi in the chair.

Maulana Sami Jan, a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, was elected senior vice-president of the MMA’s district chapter, Iqtidar Ali Mazhar of Islami Tehrik, Zakir Shah of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith and Maulana Aqil Wazir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan were elected vice-presidents of the body.

Maulana Yousuf Shah, Atiqur Rahman and Abdul Rab were elected deputy general secretaries, Hidayatullah was elected finance secretary and Hussain Ahmad Madani was elected press secretary.

