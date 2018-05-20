Sun May 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

May 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Price hike

Price hike

It seems as though there is no respect for rule of law in our country. People are doing things in the way that suits them. Despite the circulation of government-approved list prices of different food items, profiteers have been charging a high amount of money for these essential items during Ramazan.

This sudden escalation of prices is not a new phenomenon. It has been prevalent for many years now. Lower-income families are most affected because of these unfair practices. Across the world, companies offer discounts during Ramazan. But in our country, the holy month is viewed as an opportunity to make huge profits. The authorised people should take steps to reduce the price so food items are affordable .

Muhammad Ibrahim Marri Hub ( Hub Chowki )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar