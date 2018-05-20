Price hike

It seems as though there is no respect for rule of law in our country. People are doing things in the way that suits them. Despite the circulation of government-approved list prices of different food items, profiteers have been charging a high amount of money for these essential items during Ramazan.

This sudden escalation of prices is not a new phenomenon. It has been prevalent for many years now. Lower-income families are most affected because of these unfair practices. Across the world, companies offer discounts during Ramazan. But in our country, the holy month is viewed as an opportunity to make huge profits. The authorised people should take steps to reduce the price so food items are affordable .

Muhammad Ibrahim Marri Hub ( Hub Chowki )