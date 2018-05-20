Sun May 20, 2018
Business

REUTERS
May 20, 2018

ADM resells shipments

CHICAGO: Most of agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co´s sorghum shipments to China had been diverted and resold to other markets when Beijing dropped an anti-dumping probe into U.S. imports of the grain on Friday, a company spokeswoman said.

China ended its investigation into imports of U.S. sorghum after imposing hefty anti-dumping deposits on shipments of the grain last month.

The deposit scheme brought trade to a halt and disrupted supply chains worldwide, with almost two dozen ships carrying U.S. sorghum stranded at sea, as merchants and buyers scrambled to sell cargoes at big discounts elsewhere.

