Three arrested for housing scheme fraud

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested three people in a housing scheme scam.

The NAB arrested Nazar Muhammad, Nadeem Ahmed and Naeem Ahmed, management of housing scheme, over the charges of cheating public at large by selling thousands of illegal plots’ files worth billions of rupees.

The NAB’s inquiry revealed that all the accused in connivance with each other launched an illegal housing scheme, housing scheme, on Ferozpur Road, Lahore in 2016 and managed to collect hefty amounts ranging rupees two to three billion from around 5,000 affectees on the pretext of booking of residential and commercial plots in the alleged scheme.

The accused launched massive advertisement campaign and began selling illegal files of plots to general public despite the fact that the alleged scheme was yet to be registered with Lahore Development Authority (LDA), whereas, LDA had also issued a show cause notice to the alleged owners of said the scheme to prevent them from selling files/plots and advertisement campaign. The NAB got published an ad in different newspapers against the administration of housing society on May 6, 2018 for obtaining claims from general public and in this regard hundreds of claimants approached NAB so far. Moreover, NAB has taken physical remand of all the accused by May 31.