‘Westerly wave to persist during next three days’

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was observed in the city

here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met office said a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next three days. They predicted that rain-thundershower with gusty winds/dust-storm is expected at scattered places of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad Divisions), Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places of Quetta, Zhob, DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal Divisions. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Kalam 11mm, Dir 10mm, Risalpur, Lower Dir, Balakot 06mm, Parachinar 05mm, Mirkhani 03mm, Kakul, Kohat 02mm, Toba Tek Singh 10mm, Kasur 04mm, Faisalabad 02mm, Lahore (City, PU) 02mm, Kamra, Bhakkar, Jhang, Joharabad, Noorpur Thal 01mm, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad 03mm and Astore 01mm.