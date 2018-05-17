Thu May 17, 2018
MA
Mumtaz Alvi 
May 17, 2018

Nawaz campaigning for PTI through ‘love fest with Modi’: Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday leveled sarcasm at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, as he “appreciated” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid for “campaigning” for the PTI through his “now-obvious love fest” with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In social media messages, the PTI chairman said that he was “alarmed” that with Nawaz speaking Modi’s language, his party “may not be able to take in the massive exodus from PML-N”.

“Much as I appreciate Nawaz campaigning for PTI through his now-obvious love fest with Modi, to save his corruption & business interests; I am alarmed that at the rate he is speaking Modi's language PTI may not be able to take in the massive exodus from PML-N,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the PTI summoned an important meeting of the parliamentary party today (Thursday) to deliberate upon the ongoing crucial political situation in the country and the proposed merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PTI chairman will chair the meeting which will focus on the legislation to be done regarding Fata's future during the ongoing session of the National Assembly. Moreover, different aspects regarding Nawaz Sharif’s narrative and the proceedings against Sharif family in the Accountability Court will also be deliberated upon during the meeting.

Members of parliamentary party from both houses of the Parliament will attend the forum. Meanwhile, Secretary General of the Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen Allama Raja Nasir Abbas met PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen. Both the leaders discussed issues of mutual interest.

