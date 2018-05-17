Rauf Siddiqui allowed to go abroad for 10 days

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has allowed senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Rauf Siddiqui to go abroad for 10 days and consequently extended his interim bail period.

Siddiqui is facing a terrorism case along with several other party leaders including Dr Asim Hussain, Wasim Akhtar, Abdul Qadir Patel, Anees Qaimkhani, Saleem Shehzad and others.

Siddiqui and others were present in a court hearing on Tuesday when the ATC made the decision to allow him to go abroad. However, the attorneys for Dr Asim Hussain and Saleem Shehzad moved applications seeking exemption from appearance in the court and the court granted the pleas.

Earlier, the Rangers’ prosecutor opposed Siddiqui’s plea, saying that he was not deserving of being granted permission to leave the country Siddiqui had sought permission to go abroad for a month, however, the court only allowed 10 days.

The Rangers’ prosecutor alleged that almost all the accused were adopting delaying tactic as they used to go abroad frequently. He claimed that Dr Asim was setting up a hospital in Dubai and that was why he started visiting Dubai. The prosecutor contended that under the pretext of treatment of illness, Dr Asim was using his efforts to expand his business in Dubai. He further said that the accused were facing a case pertaining to a heinous crime and it should be heard daily. The court later adjourned the hearing till June 22.