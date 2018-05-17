Vital Five CC win Zone I ‘A’ Division League

KARACHI: Vital Five Cricket Club won the final of ZONE I ‘A’ Division Cricket League by 137 runs against Al Noor Gymkhana the other day.

VFCC, batting first after winning the toss, scored 299 all out in 45 overs. Hassan Mehmood was the top scorer with 87 off 90 balls (11 fours, two sixes). Rameez Aziz scored 71 off 72 balls and Saifullah Bangash scored 32. Abdul Samad took three wickets for 65.

In reply, Alnoor Gymkhana were all out for 162 in 36.3 overs. The main contributor was Daniyal Mansoor who scored 60 off 66 balls (11 fours). Akbar Baber took five for 36 and Hassan Mehmood grabbed two for 22. Akbar Baber was declared the Best Bowler (16 wickets), Farrukh Rizvi the Best Batsman (205 runs) and Hasnain Rizvi the Best Wicketkeeper (nine victims).