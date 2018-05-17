Beyond rhetoric

The Forbes list of the world’s most powerful people features COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the 68th position. The Indian prime minister is on the ninth spot while the novice leader of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman has secured the eighth slot. The question that now arises is: why hasn’t anyone of our seasoned politicians managed to secure such an impressive position?

Although Pakistan is a nuclear power and enjoys a strategic geographical location, its political leaders are far away from the ruling coterie of the world. They are busy in feathering their own nests and practicing dirty politics that involves senseless blame games and the greed for the term-based power. Few are keen on influencing the international eco-politico atmosphere. Our ruling class should learn a lesson from this list and focus on becoming leaders of the world, not just of a country, province or a constituency. Leaders become powerful when they take bold and revolutionary decisions rather than repeating the same political rhetoric.

Engr Hafiz Rasheed

Bolan