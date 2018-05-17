tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru : Gold prices recovered slightly early on Wednesday, after sliding to the lowest level this year in the previous session on surging U.S. bond yields and a stronger dollar.
Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,292.73 per ounce at 0048 GMT, after shedding 1.7 percent and marking the lowest this year at $1,288.31 in the previous session.
This was also the lowest price level for the yellow metal since Dec. 28. U.S. gold futures for June delivery were up 0.1 percent at $1,292.10 per ounce. The dollar hovered near a five-month high against a group of major currencies on Wednesday, as a surge in the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield above 3 percent reignited a rally that had lost steam last week. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note hit its highest in about seven years on Tuesday on the heels of a report that indicated a pick-up in consumer spending, lifting the dollar to its strongest level this year.
