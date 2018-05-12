Mardan BISE chairman, controller accused of nepotism

MARDAN: The All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Subject Specialists Association, Mardan chapter, on Friday accused the chairman and controller of examination, Board of Indeterminate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan, of promoting unfair means.

Speaking at a news conference here, office-bearers of the association, including Shah Hassan, Mohammad Fayyaz Khan, Nasira Bibi, Asma Bibi and others, alleged that the BISE Mardan chairman and controller were appointed in violation of merit.

They added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government claimed to have declared emergency in the education sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but it promoted ‘nepotism and favouritism.’

The office-bearers alleged that a grade-19 officer having affiliation with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) was appointed chairman of BISE Mardan in violation of rules, pointing out that a grade-20 officer should have been appointed against the position.

The office-bearers of the association alleged that the BISE Mardan chairman favoured the private schools being run by the JI workers in the district.

The subject specialists alleged that a private school owned by JI’s tehsil naib nazim had an examination hall despite lacking the required facilities.

They said the school in question managed to have its own examination hall due to its political connections.

The subject specialists added that the Government Girls Postgraduate College was not allotted an examination hall, which was an injustice.