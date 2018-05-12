Dry weather

LAHORE: Dry and hot weather with scattered clouds was observed in the city here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to grip upper parts of the country and is expected to persist in upper and central parts of the country during next four to five days.

They predicted that rain-thundershower with gusty winds/dust-storm is expected at scattered places in KP, FATA, Islamabad, Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha Divisions), Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and at isolated places in Zhob, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Rainfall was only recorded at Khuzdar.

Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Larkana where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore, maximum temperature reached 39°C, minimum was 25°C and humidity level was 33 percent.