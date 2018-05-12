Goods, vehicles destroyed in factory fire

LAHORE: Goods and vehicles worth millions of rupees were destroyed when a fire broke out in the production unit of electric appliance factory on Multan Road on Friday. Rescue 1122 firefighters reached the spot a little bit late that caused great loss to the factory. They made hectic efforts to extinguish the fire as the chemical stocked at the factory had caught flames and within minutes the fire engulfed the whole area. At least 25 firefighting trucks participated in the operation. No casualty was reported in the incident. Dozens of nearby shops and homes were evacuated amid fears that the fire in the factory could spread beyond the premises on which it broke out.