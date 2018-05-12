Scorching heat

A heatwave has gripped Karachi since April. Extreme temperatures have taken a toll on animals and birds as well. These voiceless creatures roam under the scorching sun in search of water. It is important that we realise that these animals deserve our care. We should provide food and water to them and take steps to ease their suffering.

People are strongly requested to leave a bowl full of water on rooftops and on their door steps so that animals and birds can take a few sips. In addition, instead of disposing of leftover foods in a garbage can, a small amount should be left for animals to eat.

Saman Bashir

Karachi