I was removed for delivering for country, says Nawaz

MULTAN: A fully-charged crowd at Qasim Bagh promised to stand by Nawaz Sharif in his campaign for “respect the vote”, as the former prime minister said he has come to Multan get a pledge from the people that they would strive for his campaign.

The former prime minister said people have voted him for the prime minister’s office for five years but he was ousted in the fourth year of his tenure because he was delivering for the country. He said his spirit is still high despite being disqualified and sent home. The participants were moving, dancing and waving hands when Nawaz Sharif, addressing a mammoth rally, sought pledge from them to back him in his movement. “I am ousted and disqualified for not receiving salary from my son. Would you accept from my son. Would you accept it?” he asked, as the people waved their hands and said “No” to reject his disqualification.

Nawaz asked the crowd, “Are you ready to spread this message of ‘respect the vote’ to every nook and corner of the country?” He said those were taking wrong decisions would have to face the consequences and added that they were making efforts to convict him and put him behind bars, asking the charged supporters to wait for his next call.

Nawaz asked the followers to follow his narrative for the 2018 general elections and poll maximum vote for the PML-N to change laws and amend the Constitution to repeal his disqualification. “You and I will overturn the decision in 2018 [elections],” he remarked.

"Follow my call whether it is called from jail or somewhere else and promise with me that you will follow my call at every cost", he said. Criticising the PTI and Imran Khan, the three-time prime minister said it had failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at all levels. The PML-N had introduced Metro Bus in Multan and Metro Train in Lahore, but the PTI could not present a single project for comparison with Shahbaz Sharif-led Punjab government, he added.

"I will pay the fare and send your 10 individuals to Multan," Nawaz asked Imran, adding, "Multan is entering into the list of developed cities today.” "If Multan does not turn out to be better than Peshawar, I will stop asking the people for votes," he said.

The PTI failed to deliver in health and education sectors but the Punjab government had delivered a lot in both the sectors, Nawaz noted. He said the PML-N had completed six-lane M-4 between Multan and Lahore while the Multan-Sukkur section was under construction.

Nawaz said his party had eliminated terrorism networks and extended complete cooperation to the army, adding that peace had been restored in Karachi. When the PML-N had taken over the country in result of 2013 elections, there was 20-hour long loadshedding and the PML-N promised to overcome the energy crisis, he reminded the crowd.

Criticising the Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz (JPSM) which has now merged with the PTI, he said they were not sincere in creating the province and the people would reject them in the next general elections. The PML-N supremo said he came to Multan after attending 66th hearing of the references against him, adding that he had visited the city times but never witnessed such a passion.

"You made Nawaz Sharif prime minister by voting in his favour on May 11," he said, adding that he delivered on every single promise he made. Earlier, Maryam Nawaz in her address said all assessments of “celestial beings” had proved wrong in ousting Nawaz from politics, as he had become more popular among the masses against their expectations.

She said they tried to keep the former prime minister away from the masses but he became more acceptable and closer to them. “This disqualification of Nawaz Sharif has disturbed the celestial beings and their puppets. The masses stand by Nawaz Sharif, making him more powerful, energetic and committed,” she said, adding that the aliens fight against Nawaz was like a tug-of-war.

Speaking on the occasion, senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi announced joining the PML-N under the leadership of Nawaz who later in his address thanked Hashmi and asked the participants to clap as expression of thanks.

Hashmi said the country passed through various stages after the demise of Quaid-e-Azam. "I understand that the current phase is a difficult one," he added. He said the one whose government was toppled thrice had been fighting for the rights of the people, adding that history had not witnessed such a leader anywhere.

The seasoned said Nawaz was his leader and would continue to be and he had told his children to bury him in the PML-N flag. "I had been strayed for a few moments, however, today I announce accepting Nawaz's leadership," he said.

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to start legal proceedings against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal for issuing statement regarding allegations against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif of laundering $4.9 billion.

The Central Working Committee (CWC) which met here at the Punjab House on Friday demanded the NAB chairman to provide proof against Nawaz Sharif in the money-laundering probe or step down.

Nawaz Sharif on Thursday had given 24 hours to the NAB chairman to come up with evidences in support of his allegations contained in official statement issued from his office. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N Chairman Senator Raja Zafarul Haq, President Shahbaz Sharif, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Railways Minister Saad Rafique, Senator Mushahid Hussain, AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider, federal minister Barjees Tahir, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, PM’s Adviser Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Senator Asif Kirmani, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the former premier condemned the latest NAB probe against him. He claimed the NAB chairman is taking revenge in the name of accountability. “We have not faced such allegations and victimisation even during dictators’ tenure,” he said.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif would use the option of approaching the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to pursue legal proceedings against the NAB chairman. A resolution condemning the allegations levelled against Nawaz by the NAB chief was adopted in the meeting. The resolution termed the statement as extremely irresponsible based on a false media report, saying that each person responsible for the 'lie' would be exposed.

A statement issued by the PML-N after the meeting said the report which was made the basis of ordering a probe into the alleged money laundering was itself refuted by both, the World Bank (WB) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). It stated that there was no mention of money laundering or any individual in the report published by the World Bank.

The CWC meeting while expressing the commitment to take active part in general election with moto of ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’ decided to constitute an election cell, manifesto committee and parliamentary board which would select candidates. Nawaz Sharif told the meeting that tickets for the elections would be awarded on the basis of loyalty with the party and performance.